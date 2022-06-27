FALL RIVER: Put down that cell phone and pick up a book.

Those words, from local councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon, were music to the ears of staff from Halifax Public Libraries and CEO and Chief Librarian Asa Kachan as they announced the installation of a new Kiosk in the lower level of the Gordon R. Snow Community Centre.

“Shut off the computer. Get away from your phone. Get some fresh air. Go for a nice walk or a short drive,” said Deagle Gammon. “Come pick up a book. There is nothing better then holding a book in your hands. Holding a book is a beautiful thing.”

Besides the Kiosk, there is now free Wi-Fi, public accessible computers, a Library book return, and public printers as part of the installation of the Kiosk.

The Library Lending Kiosk is in the bottom of the Centre adjacent to the basketball court, while the rest of the stuff is near the entrance to the Snow Centre.

FULL VIDEO:

Kachan said it took a lot of working between the Library, Deagle Gammon, and the Snow Centre to make the kiosk installation a reality. She said Deagle Gammon covered about half of the cost to see this happen, out of her Capital District Account. The total was $40,000, so the councillor covered $20,000 of it.

“We’re delighted to be here,” said Kachan. “Thank you to Tracy (Burns-Gagnon_) and her team who welcomed the Library into this shared space.

“We hope that having this here helps people meet one another.”

The official installation event also included demonstrations of how to use the Kiosk with local resident Alan Joyce being the guinea pig; there were Library Membership, card registrations; and there was tea, coffee, and sweets provided for the close to 30 people on hand.

Deagle Gammon has hopes residents will take advantage of the new Kiosk, along with free Wi-Fi, and public access printers and computers.

“Hopefully, we’ll have a lot more people coming into the Centre and using the kiosk and getting to know exactly all the amenities and services and programs that are available here at the Snow Centre,” she said. “It’s always good to have a happy occasion.

“There’s lots of things happening that give us pause and anxiety, but to be able to celebrate something that is great is nice.”