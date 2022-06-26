SHUBENACADIE: The inaugural Const. Heidi Stevenson Memorial Golf Tournament raised more than $7,000 for two scholarships to graduating students at two East Hants High schools.

The fundraiser took place May 26 at The Links at Penn Hills Golf Club in Shubenacadie. The event raised more than $7,000 which will be used by the East Hants Crime Prevention Association to supply funds towards Student Bursaries at Hants North High School and Hants East Rural High School.

A group of East Hants RCMP officers, who worked with Heidi, came up with the fundraiser as a way to honor the memory of their fallen comrade while also using the event to raise the money for the bursaries.

Const. Andrew Ouellette said the event was an overwhelming success.

“We raised far more money than we imagined and credit much of that to the amount of donations from local and regional businesses that were used as auction prizes and those that provided cash donations,” he said. “It was impressive.”

He said despite the loss of Heidi, who was killed in the line of duty on April 19 during the mass shooting, still feeling like it just happened, the tournament went well.

“It was a way to bring together family, friends and others affected by Heidi’s death, so that her memory would live on for years to come,” explained Const. Ouellette. “Golf was a simple choice as many of us have found playing golf to be therapeutic after the tragic events of 2020.

“Its just been a way to get some fresh air, exercise and to be amongst friends. No stress, except for your score.”

Heidi took pride in helping others, so the officers wanted to continue to do that with the fundraiser, said Const. Ouellette.

“That is where The East Hants Crime Prevention Association stepped in and gladly partnered with us,” he said. “Members of the association helped volunteer at the tournament. They are in the process of awarding the Const. Heidi Stevenson Humanitarian Bursaries.”

He thanked all who participated and made the event possible.

“The tournament would not have gone as well without local support, and volunteers,” said Const. Ouellette.