VIDEO: Hyde’s Bridge re-opens

LANTZ: To much happiness from local residents, the barricades blocking access to Hyde’s Bridge in Lantz came down just before noon on Jan. 15.

That movement meant that after four years-plus of not being able to simply cross from Lantz to Dutch Settlement along Hwy 277 one could cross again on the new two lane bridge.

It was closed in Sept. 2019, and after a few months since the bridge itself was taken out, the new one is in place.

Many locals took the chance to drive over it and back again after it was re-opened on Monday.

There were a few walkers too who took the chance to see how well it would be for walkers, although it was tight.

There is no pedestrian walkway/sidewalks on the bridge so it makes walking it a bit treacherous and possible safety issue.

A construction vehicle sits on the clsoed Hyde’s Bridge with fresh snow at about 10 am. (Healey photo)

Here are a couple photos we snapped while we were there on Monday after it was opened. One walker had no idea it had reopened when we were there.

A van heads from Dutch Settlement towards Lantz across the new Hyde’s Bridge which reopened at about 12:30 p.m. (Healey photo)