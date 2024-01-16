LANTZ: A new blue liner has been added to the fold with the East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Penguins.

The Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League team announced the signing of Thomas Schnare, a defenceman.

It was announced on the team’s social media channels Twitter/X and Facebook.

Schnare, who hails from New Glasgow, brings some size and skill to the defence core of the Penguins.

He had played most recently with the Weeks Major Midgets U18, lacing them up for 95 games over three years.

In that time he compiled four goals and 18 assists in those games. He also racked up 58 penalty minutes.

Schnare was also the Weeks team captain during one of his seasons with the team.