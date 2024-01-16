Axe-Elles Synchro skating team wins gold at PEI competition

TYNE VALLEY, PEI: A Windsor Junction skater was part of a gold medal winning skate team on the Island over the weekend.

Jane Tuttle, a Lockview High student, and her Axe-Elles Synchronized Skating team from the Annapolis Valley earned gold at the Friendship Skate in P.E.I.

The skating competition was held at the Cavendish Farms Community Events Centre in Tyne Valley

The team had two clean programs and made many personal goals, finishing with the gold.

They wished to thank all those who cheered them on through the livestream or in the stands on the Island.

The team also wished to congratulate Prism Synchro for earning silver.

The next event for the Axe-Elles team will be the Synchro Series in Oakville, Ont.