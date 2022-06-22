VIDEO: Mi’kmaq birchbark canoe to be on display at Halifax Stanfield

HALIFAX STANFIELD: On June 21, Halifax International Airport Authority (HIAA) announced it was partnering with Canoe ’22 and the 2023 North American Indigenous Games on the installation of a 19-foot Mi’kmaq canoe that will be on display at the airport.

“Today, on National Indigenous Peoples Day, we are honoured to be joining our partners to celebrate the arrival of this beautiful canoe at our airport,” said Joyce Carter, President & CEO, HIAA. “Being the first location in Nova Scotia to have this canoe on display is a privilege.

“We are so pleased to share this significant part of Mi’kmaq history and culture with travellers visiting or coming home to Nova Scotia.”

Joyce Carter, President & CEO, HIAA. (Healey photo)

The canoe, built by Todd Labrador, Melissa Labrador, and family in 2019, is made of birchbark, black spruce, eastern white cedar, and other materials. The Mi’kmaq regularly travelled great distances along the waterways of the Maritimes, and they depended on the canoes built by skilled artisans for transportation.

Jill D’Alessio, Chair, Canoe ’22 Board of Directors.

“It’s exciting to know that this beautiful display of culture and heritage will be one of the first things over 1000 athletes see when they arrive in K’jipuktuk for the ICF Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe World Championships.

“We’re honoured to have the opportunity to bring culture, historical education and awareness, and celebratory programming as

part of Canoe ’22,” said Jill D’Alessio, Chair, Canoe ’22 Board of Directors.

Fiona Kirkpatrick Parsons.

“In just over a year, Kjipuktuk (Halifax) and Millbrook First Nation will welcome more than 5,000 Indigenous youth representing more than 756 nations from across Turtle Island (North America) to this region. We thank Halifax Stanfield International Airport for understanding and supporting our vision to ensure all visitors, including Games participants, feel this warm welcome from the Mi’kmaq people the moment they

arrive,” said Fiona Kirkpatrick Parsons, Chair, 2023 North American Indigenous Games.

“Strengthening our indigenous connections and creating a more equitable and inclusive airport and region are important to us. Our sincere appreciation to all partners involved in bringing the canoe to our airport, where thousands of people from all over the world will have the opportunity to learn more about traditional ways the Mi’kmaq travelled, as excitement builds for the upcoming games,” said Carter.

Elder Darlene Gilbert.

The canoe is displayed inside the Halifax Stanfield terminal building on the centre baggage carousel for domestic arrivals.

It will remain at the airport for several months and then be moved to other locations around Kjipuktuk until the 2023 North American

Indigenous Games, which are taking place July 15 to 23, 2023.