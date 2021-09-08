VIDEO/PHOTOS: Volunteers help SWEPS clean up Black’s Brook

FALL RIVER: The Shubenacdie Watershed and Environmental Protection Society (SWEPS) held a cleanup of a waterway next to Lockview High in Fall River last month.

More than 25 volunteers joined others from the community to clean trash and garbage from what is better known as Black’s Brook.

The volunteers collected many bags on this sunny summer day full of garbage they had picked either from the brook or the surrounding area, which is known as a hangout for students.

One of the bigger finds by the volunteers was what appeared to be a protector used in the gym for sporting events to limit athletes hitting the wall hard. It took about four or five people to remove from the brook, freeing the waterway it was blocking to flow freely again.

We were on hand for a short time taking photos and video of the event.

Here is our video interview, as edited by Dagley Media, with Monica Forrestell from SWEPS: