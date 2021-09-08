VIDEO: ATV Club, Station House partner for Perrin Drive cleanup

MILLER LAKE WEST: Two community organizations partnered to cleanup a popular area along a hiking trail at the end of Perrin Drive in mid-August that had become people’s illegal dumping ground.

The Wellington Fletchers Lake Station House and Beaver Bank ATV club partnered on the cleanup near Johnson Falls in Miller Lake West.

HRM Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon, the representative for Waverley-Fall River-Musquodoboit Valley, showed her support by willing to get her hands dirty in the cleanup, as was Liberal MP Darrell Samson. (This event took place prior to an election call by the Prime Minister).

Adam Arthur was the main force behind organizing the event, and spoke to us in the below video interview:

Here is our video interview from the sunny morning cleanup before it got started, as edited by Dagley Media:

The area in question, say organizers and locals, had become a dumping ground for people and was making the area like a dump with nothing being done.

Deagle Gammon is hopeful the cleanup is the start of seeing things done in the area to deal with the illegal dumping as the province, land owner, and HRM are very aware of the issue at hand.