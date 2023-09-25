VIDEO STORY: Pat does Drop Zone Halifax for Easter Seals N.S.

HALIFAX: The Laker News’ Pat Healey had a big feat to tackle on Sept. 22– rappelling down the tallest office building east of Quebec, all for a good cause.

Easter Seals N.S. held their annual Drop Zone Halifax fundraiser at 1801 Hollis Street in Halifax. All funds raised go to programs the non-profit organization runs.

Each of those participating had to raise $1,500 minimum to be able to rappel, and Pat raised close to $2,700.

Check out how his Drop Zone went in this video:

