VIDEO STORY: We speak with N.S. NDP Leader Claudia Chender

ELMSDALE: NS NDP Leader Claudia Chender Visited the Elmsdale region on March 7.

After chatting with some supporters over lunch, including former Hants East NDP MLA John MacDonell, at the Cup of Soul Cafe, Chender joined The Laker News upstairs at Outta the Blu Artisan Market for the interview.

The interview had questions from health care, to the upcoming legislature session, to affordable housing, to what motivated her to become involved in politics.

Here is the video story interview, sponsored by Leno’s Stop Shop.

The video was shot and edited by Dagley Media.