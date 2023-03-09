HALIFAX STANFIELD: Halifax International Airport Authority (HIAA) President & CEO, Joyce Carter, has been named one of Atlantic Canada’s 25 Most Powerful Women in Business for 2023.

The Atlantic Business Magazine award recognizes women making a tangible difference in their industry and community and celebrates some of Canada’s most extraordinary changemakers.

“I’ve been humbled and honoured to be selected for various awards and achievements throughout my career, but this one is particularly meaningful to me as a woman CEO in the aviation sector,” says Joyce Carter.

“I believe it’s critical to use my position to support, mentor, and inspire other women, and I strive to do so every day.”

Carter, who calls Fall River home, joined HIAA in 1999, and since then, she has been integral in HIAA’s growth and development, becoming Chief Financial Officer in 2006, Chief Strategy Officer in 2008, and President & CEO in 2014.

Under her steadfast leadership, Halifax Stanfield was one of Canada’s fastest-recovering airports in 2022, serving over three million passengers.

Having been honoured in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 as one of Atlantic BusinessMag azine’s Top 50 CEOs, Joyce is also a dedicated member of her local community, participating in numerous volunteer programs and committees, in addition to national and global industry committees and boards.

She was the first woman to be named Chair of the Canadian Airports Council, a position she held from 2020 – 2022, and continues to be a strong advocate for women in the industry.

“We still have work to do to encourage girls and women to pursue a career in aviation, but we’ve certainly come a long way,” says Carter. “Establishing parity for women on HIAA’s senior leadership team has also been important to me, which I am happy to say was achieved in early 2023.”

Halifax Stanfield congratulates all award recipients, including Monette Pasher, President of the Canadian Airports Council.

The award presentation ceremony was held on International Women’s Day at the Lighthouse Art Centre in Halifax.

For more information, including the complete 25 Most Powerful Women in Business list, visit: www.atlanticbusinessmagazine.com.