Water service interruption for Collins Park set for May 4

WELLINGTON: Halifax Water has announced crews will be undertaking water system maintenance work in the Collins Park area of Wellington on May 4 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Customers within the impacted area may experience temporary loss of water service and/or discoloured water during this work. See attached map.

The impacted area includes parts of Collins Drive; Carlheath Drive; Jeffrey Lane; Day Hollow Drive; and area.

Customers in the area may experience discoloured water during/following this repair. It is recommended that those customers run the COLD water at one faucet until the water runs clear.

To learn more about discoloured water and to report it, please visit www.halifaxwater.ca/discoloured-water.

Halifax Water said they apologize for any inconvenience this necessary infrastructure repair work may cause.

To ensure the safety of our communities and Halifax Water staff, please maintain a safe distance when Halifax Water staff or contractors are working in your area.

