PHOTOS: Firefighters recognized with long-service awards from MEH

RAWDON: Ten volunteer firefighters from Lantz; Noel; Walton Shore; Elmsdale; and Brooklyn Fire were recognized during the Municipality of East Hants 2022 volunteer awards on April 29 at the Rawdon Fire Hall.

The firefighters received long-service awards. Also recognized were long-service award recipients from 2020 and 2021, who had been given their awards previously.

At the ceremony, Wayne Greene from Noel Fire began speaking about what those about to be honoured give up and the sacrifces families of those firefighters make.

The long-service awards were handed out by MEH Warden Eleanor Roulston.

2022 Recipients:

Wayne Greene, Noel District Volunteer Fire Dept – 30

Doug Hankinson, Lantz Volunteer Fire Department – 30 Years

David Lake, Walton Shore Volunteer Fire Department – 30 Years

Danny Patterson, Walton Shore Volunteer Fire Department – 30 Years

Glenn Robinson, Brooklyn Volunteer Fire Department – 30 Years

Joe Bahri, Brooklyn Volunteer Fire Department – 35 Years

Phillip Barker, Brooklyn Volunteer Fire Department – 35 Years

Dale Crowell, Elmsdale Fire & Emergency Services – 35 Years

Allison Gould, Elmsdale Fire & Emergency Services – 45 Years

Garnett Davison, Brooklyn Volunteer Fire Department – 50 Years

Recognized for years 2020 and 2021–certificates and pins were given to these firefighters already–were:

2020 Recipients:

Todd Pepperdine, Enfield Volunteer Fire Department – 30 Years

Leroy Burns, Kennetcook District Fire Department – 45 Years

Arden Fillmore, Elmsdale Fire & Emergency Services – 45 Years

2021 Recipients:

Lawrence Colbert, Enfield Volunteer Fire Department – 30 Years

David Barkhouse, Milford & District Volunteer Fire Department – 30 Years

Herbert Romkey, Milford & District Volunteer Fire Department – 35 Years

Kevin MacLellan, Milford & District Volunteer Fire Department – 35 Years

Wayne Barchard, Enfield Volunteer Fire Department – 35 Years

Cecil Dixon, Enfield Volunteer Fire Department – 40 Years

John Kingston, Uniacke & District Volunteer Fire Department – 45 Years

Ralph Wardrope, Milford & District Volunteer Fire Department – 45 Years

Earl Isenor, Lantz Volunteer Fire Department – 50 Years

Ron Hanrahan, Lantz Volunteer Fire Department – 50 Years

Francis Ledwidge, Enfield Volunteer Fire Department – 50 Years