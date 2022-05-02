Halifax Water issues water service advisory for Waverley residents

WAVERLEY: Halifax Water has issued a water service interruption advisory for May 3 in the Waverley area.

According to a release, the water service interruption is scheduled for 1 to 2 p.m. tomorrow, May 3.

Halifax Water crews will be undertaking water system maintenance work in the Waverley area.

The area of work is Silverside Drive and Rolling Hills Drive, as indicated in the map.

Customers in the area may experience discoloured water during/following this repair. It is recommended that those customers run the COLD water at one faucet until the water runs clear.

To learn more about discoloured water and to report it, please visit www.halifaxwater.ca/discoloured-water.

Halifax Water apologize for any inconvenience this necessary infrastructure repair work may cause.

To ensure the safety of our communities and our staff, please maintain a safe distance when Halifax Water staff or contractors are working in your area.

For more information on Halifax Water, please check www.halifaxwater.ca, visit us on YouTube, or Twitter @HalifaxWater, Facebook.

Customers can also call their Customer Care Centre at 902-420-9287.