FALL RIVER: The public’s help is being sought to identify a suspect in a hit=-and-run involving the personal vehicle of a Station 45 Fall River volunteer firefighter.

On May 1 at approximately 1:58 p.m., one of the volunteer members was returning home after an emergency call that she responded to.

The firefighter was rear-ended in her personal vehicle at the intersection of Fall River Road and Richardson Drive.

The driver that struck her then backed up, drove around her and took off from the scene.

Police say the driver is described as a Caucasian male in his late 20’s/early 30’s and looked to have dark hair. He was driving a black Mazda 3 with four doors and the first 3 letters of the plate were either FDL or FLD.

“Our member has minor injuries and damage to her vehicle,” the volunteer fire department posted on its Facebook page.

If anyone has seen anything or knows anything about this incident or this person, they’re asked to contact the RCMP and quote file #22-51055.