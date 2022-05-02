Floating dock installed in Waverley for canoe, kayak use

WAVERLEY: A new floating dock has been installed for residents use in the Waverley area.

In late March, the dock was installed that allows access and launching of canoes and kayaks into Lake Thomas from the Waverley McDonald Sports Park. It is located near Cheema.

The dock, supplied by Old Creel Canoe & Kayak in Fall River (located across from The Vegetorium Farm Market), costs $10,000 after tax and came about thanks to funding from the Shubenacadie Canal Commission’s Transition Project. They provided 50 per cent of the funding.

Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon also provided funding from her councillors account.

According to information from Michael Parrott with Old Creel Canoe & Kayak, the dock has two 10’ long by 5’ wide sections on posts; a 10’ long by 5’ wide semi-floating gangway section; 10’ by 6’ long floating section.

The gangway and floating sections are what enables the launching of canoes and kayaks in seasonally fluctuating water levels.

According to Parrott, the floating section has vinyl protective covering along sides and corners.

Currently, athletes from Cheema have been using the dock to launch their canoes and kayaks during the renovation project on the clubhouse.