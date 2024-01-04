EAST HANTS/WAVERLEY: A special weather statement was issued Jan 4 for wintry weather expected to end the weekend and start of the new week.

Environment Canada is forecasting snow, blowing snow, and strong winds are expected across Mainland Nova Scotia with possible total snowfall of 15 to 25 cm.

The maximum wind gusts are expected to be easterly 40 to 60 km/h with higher gusts along the Atlantic coast between Sunday afternoon to late Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Similar storms in the past have caused hazardous driving conditions; school closures or delayed openings; cancellations of scheduled activities along with some power outages.

A low pressure system approaching from the Gulf of Maine will cross the southern Maritimes Sunday into Monday.

This storm is expected to give significant amounts of snow with local blowing snow.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Environment Canad said tere is significant uncertainty for the storm track and intensity at this time.

However, Western areas of the province will probably have the highest snowfall amounts.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to NSstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #NSStorm.