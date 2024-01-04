ELMSDALE: A 37-year-old Dutch Settlement man is dead following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 214 in Elmsdale on Jan. 4.

Nova Scotia RCMP spokesman Const. Dominic Laflamme said police responded at approximately 9:26 a.m., to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Hwy. 214. Elmsdale Fire and Lantz fire as well as EHS responded.

“Upon arrival at the scene, RCMP officers learned that a Black Ford F-350 and a semi-tractor and trailer had been travelling in opposite direction on Hwy. 214 when they collided,” said Const. Laflamme.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The driver and sole occupant of the Black Ford F-350, the 37-year-old Dutch Settlement man was pronounced deceased on scene, said Const. Laflamme.

According to community Facebook page, the man was known within the Elmsdale area community.

The driver and sole occupant of the semi-tractor trailer, a 34-year-old Moncton, New Brunswick, man was uninjured.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Const. Laflamme said an RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Hwy. 214 is expected to be closed for several hours.

He said the police’s thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones as this difficult time.

File # 2024-15791