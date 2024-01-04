ENFIELD: RCMP are seeking a suspect in a break-and-enter in progress that occurred on Dec. 30 at an Enfield restaurant.

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP, said police received a report of the break-and-enter in progress at night at the Golden Harvest in Enfield.

“It was reported that a lone male had been found inside the building carrying a hatchet that he had used to smash out a glass door to gain entry,” said Const. Burns.

The man fled the scene driving a maroon-coloured Ford Fusion.

The suspect breaking in. (RCMP photo)

Const. Burns said a small amount of cash was stolen but fortunately there was no physical altercation between the male and the person who had come across him.

East Hants RCMP are asking the public for their assistance in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.