WAVERLEY: A hockey player from Waverley has announced her intentions to play NCAA Division 1 women’s hockey.

Hilary Wilkin announced earlier this month she has committed to play women’s hockey at the University of Vermont. She can’t actually join the team until the fall of 2025.

That means the speedy forward, who is listed at five-foot-nine, will get two more seasons to light the lamp and build up her skill set with Northwood Prep School girls hockey before heading to UofV women’s hockey.

“I’m very excited to announce my verbal commitment to play NCAA Division 1 hockey and further my education at the University of Vermont,” Wilkin said in a tweet announcing the news.

“Thank you to everyone who has and continues to support me and my development.”

The poster announcing the commitment news. (University of Vermont photo)

Wilkin, 15, has had plenty of success at the women’s hockey level.

With Lockview High in her rookie season she was the assistant captain and named rookie of the year and MVP for her offensive prowess on the ice and leadership abilities.

Wilkin would be on the scoresheet multiple times during each game leading the Lady Dragons.

She also helped the Hockey N.S. team win gold at the U-16 level at the Atlantic Challenge Cup. She had two goals and five assists in four games played during round robin play.

At Northwood Prep in 2022-2023, the center-left winger had six goals and seven assists in 20 games played, while getting just four penalty minutes

Wilkin said she went south for her hockey as there are more scouts eyes. And it seems to have paid off.

“I was just looking for a little bit more exposure,” Wilkin told Sydney Wolf of The Rink Live in a recent article.

“I knew going away would be my best opportunity to grow and develop as a player, build skills, and start getting a look at what hockey was like in the United States.”

She’s excited to get the new 2023-2024 season with Northwood started and continue to build her way to being in a Vermont jersey in two years time.