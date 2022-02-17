FALL RIVER: Thousands of eligible post-secondary students will receive a one-time COVID-19 grant of $875 to help them pay their bills.

About 11,000 students who receive Nova Scotia Student Assistance qualify. The grant, which will not have to be repaid, represents a $9.8-million investment in post-secondary students.

“We know the pandemic has been very difficult in many ways for post-secondary students. We also know many students haven’t been able to access part-time employment to help pay for school due to COVID measures,” said Advanced Education Minister Brian Wong.

Wong said he’s committed to reducing barriers and finding solutions to help post-secondary students be successful.

“This investment provides immediate relief for thousands of Nova Scotia students with the highest need while we continue to work with our partners to assist students,” he said.



To be eligible for the one-time grant, post-secondary students must be a Nova Scotia resident and qualify for and receive Nova Scotia Student Assistance.



Students do not have to apply. The grant money will be automatically deposited into eligible students’ bank accounts in March.