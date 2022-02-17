Hanratty earns extension with Rugby Canada’s senior women’s sevens team

HALIFAX: Rugby Canada have announced that Jack Hanratty will maintain his role as interim head coach with Rugby Canada’s National Senior Women’s Sevens program for an additional eight months.

Hanratty assumed the interim head coach position in October 2021.

He will continue his work and daily duties overseeing the national program and prepare and select Canada’s representation on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, the RAN Sevens Rugby World Cup Sevens Qualifier, the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the Rugby World Cup Sevens in South Africa this September.

“Jack has done an exceptional job coaching the National Senior Women’s Program over the last four months,” said Dustin Hopkins, Managing Director of Rugby Operations. “Jack’s leadership has aided the progress and growth of this young group of athletes.

“We look forward to seeing our Women’s Sevens team back on Canadian soil at the upcoming HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens in Langford, BC.”

HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens returns to Langford April 30-May 1, 2022 for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be the first opportunity for rugby fans to cheer on the Women’s National Sevens Team under Hanratty at Rugby Canada’s official home, Starlight Stadium.

Hanratty’s extension as 7s Head Coach will see him step down as an assistant coach of the National Senior Women’s 15’s team. His replacement will be announced shortly as the Women’s 15s team continue their preparations for the 2021 Rugby World Cup, played in 2022.