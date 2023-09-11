Young girl arrested in Millwood Drive stabbing

MIDDLE SACKVILLE: A 12-year-old girl has been arrested following a stabbing in the Middle Sackville area on Sept. 10.

Halifax District RCMP spokesman Cpl. Chris Marshall said the stabbing took place on Millwood Drive in Middle Sackville.

The incident closed portion of Millwood Drive for a short time as police investigated.

He said at approximately 7:35 p.m., Halifax District RCMP responded to the report of the stabbing on Millwood Dr. in Middle Sackville.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Cpl. Marshall said officers learned that a 15-year-old female youth had been stabbed by a 12-year-old female youth, during a physical altercation between the two.

“RCMP officers safely arrested the 12-year-old at the scene,’ said Cpl. Marshall.

He said The victim suffered serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

She was transported to hospital by ambulance.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Cpl. Marshall said the 12-year-old was later released on conditions.

She will appear in court at a later date.

The investigation remains ongoing.

File #: 23-110326