Matthews takes over Beginner Bandolero points lead with another checkered flag; Bland earns first Outlaw bandolero feature win

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Bristol Matthews of Nine Mile River took over the points lead in Beginner Bandolero with another feature win on Friday night at Scotia Speedworld.

Meanwhile Lakeview’s Hailey Bland kept momentum gained from PEI going with her first Outlaw bandolero win of the year.

The action happened during Maritime Auto Glass Night at Scotia Speedworld on Sept. 8, the third last Friday night CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series race night of the 2023 season.

With her win in the heat and feature, coupled with a fourth-place finish by McKenna Little who Matthews is battling for the points title, she unofficially pulls out a lead in the race to be champion.

Emma MacMillan of Maitland brought home a third-place finish in the no. 92 machine in beginner bandolero.

Shelby Chisholm of Antigonish was second.

Brayden Wood of the Elmsdale area came home with a fifth-place result, his first top five of the year.

Unofficial finishing results

Maritime Auto Glass Beginner Bandolero

1. 99 Bristol Matthews

2. 12 Shelby Chisholm

3. 92 Emma MacMillan

4. 44 McKenna Little

5. 17 Brayden Wood

Heat 1: 99 Bristol Matthews

Hailey Bland in Tire Man victory lane with her Outlaw Bando checkered flag. 9TCM photo)

In the Outlaw Bandolero, Hailey Bland of Lakeview was on a mission and drove her no. 27 Dartmouth Metals-sponsored bandolero hard during the 15-lap feature.

She got by Ethan Hicken and then managed to place her bandolero in the right spot to make the pass on the no. 97 of Daniel Vandenburg, the points leader in the Maritime Auto Glass Outlaw Bandolero division, to earn the feature win.

It was Bland’s first Outlaw bandolero win of the year after winning lots in the beginner division a year ago and capturing the championship.

Vandenburg finished second in the no. 97 out of Springhill, while Pictou’s Hicken was third.

Maritime Auto Glass Outlaw Bandolero

1. 27 Hailey Bland

2. 97 Daniel Vandenburg

3. 5 Ethan Hicken

4. 19 Landon Pierce

5. 13 Avery DeCoste

Heat 1: 5 Ethan Hicken

It the sportsman race, Pete Miller of Kennetcook and Oakfield’s Alex Johnson tried their best, but it was Dylan Blenkhorn’s day as he subbed for Dylan Dowe and took the no. 51 PPM Hot rod to The Tire Man Victory Lane.

Scott O’Neill of Enfield won one of the heat races in the no. 96 Mason Motorsports machine. Blenkhorn won the other heat race.

Bay Equipment Rentals Sportsman – 38 laps

1. 51 Dylan Blenkhorn

2. 92 Pete Miller

3. 14 Alex Johnson

4. 31 Jesse Deveau

5. 27 Kyle Bent

Heat 1: 96 Scott O’Neill

Heat 2: 51 Dylan Blenkhorn

Danny Chisholm went to The Tire Man victory lane ahead of Gage Gilby of Enfield and Josh Langille, an honorary Enfield resident.

Windsor Junction’s Ayden Christensen was fifth in the feature.

Gilby, PEI’s Aiden MacDonald, and Caden Tufts won Strictly Hydraulic Legends heat races.

Strictly Hydraulics Legends

1. 87 Danny Chisholm

2. 25 Gage Gilby

3. 18 Josh Langille

4. 00 Caden Tufts

5. 24 Ayden Christesen

Heat 1: 13 Aiden MacDonald

Heat 2: 00 Caden Tufts

Heat 3: 25 Gage Gilby

It was Aaron Boutilier across the finish line first ahead of Fall River’s Steve Matthews in the Mini Stock feature.

Maitland’s Dylan MacMillan took one of the heat race checkered flags.

TOURSEC Mini Stock

1. 8 Aaron Boutilier

2. 198 Steve Matthews

3. 11 Chad Sinton

4. 84 Ross Moore

5. 20 Dave Jollimore

Heat 1: 8 Aaron Boutilier

Heat 2: 92 Dylan MacMillan