East Hants RCMP charge man following Mount Uniacke robbery

MOUNT UNIACKE: An 18-year-old man from Mount Uniacke has been charged with robbery after an incident in the community on Sept. 10.

Cpl. Chris Marshall, with N.S. RCMP, said East Hants District RCMP responded to a report of a robbery on Uniacke Mines Rd. in Mount Uniacke on Sept. 10, at approximately 9:20 p.m.

“RCMP officers learned that a man and woman had been travelling in a vehicle, owned by the woman, on Uniacke Mines Road when the man told the woman to get out,” said Cpl. Marshall. “When the woman refused, the man sprayed her with a chemical irritant, forcibly removed her from the vehicle and threw her belongings out of the vehicle.”

He said the man then fled the area in the vehicle.

Cpl. Marshall said the victim was not physically injured and declined medical treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Cpl. Marshall said while investigating the robbery incident, East Hants RCMP were advised that the suspect in this incident, had just stolen fuel from a gas station in Mount Uniacke and had left the gas station on Hwy. 1 heading towards Windsor.

“West Hants District RCMP were notified of the incident and their assistance was requested,’ he said.

At approximately 10:50 p.m., a West Hants District RCMP member observed the suspect vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Hwy. 1 in Ardoise.

“The vehicle was observed turning off Hwy. 1 onto Buster Davis Rd. and a traffic stop was attempted,” said Cpl. Marshall.

He said the man stopped the vehicle and surrendered.

“He was safely arrested and transported to the Enfield Detachment where he was held in custody,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT:

[adtrotate banner=”92″]

Cpl. Marshall said Evan Lloyd Wheadon, 18, of Mount Uniacke, has been charged with Robbery, Theft and Failure to Comply with Conditions (two counts).

He appeared in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on Sept. 11, where he was remanded into custody.

Wheadon will return to Shubenacadie Provincial Court on September 25.

He was also the featured suspect wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant as East Hants’ Most Wanted in From the Cruiser posted on Sept. 5.

File #: 2023-1348867