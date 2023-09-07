Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 148 calls for service.

The following is a couple highlights of calls from the past week as provided to us by Const. Preston Burns, East Hants RCMP Community Policing Officer.

MVC DUE TO HYDROPLAINING

On August 30, East Hants RCMP responded to a report of motor vehicle collision involving a semi and passenger car on Highway 102 between Exits 9 and 10 in Shubenacadie.

Once on scene, it was determined that the car had hydroplaned on very wet roads and ran into the side of the semi.

Thankfully, nobody was injured in this case.

The public is reminded to adjust their speed accordingly when there are changes in the weather which we will undoubtedly see in the future.

ROAD CHECKS HELD

Over the past week, East Hants members conducted 10 check stops at various location in the county.

As result, numerous verbal warnings, written warnings and summary offence tickets have been issued for various infractions.

The public is reminded that check stops will continue with members focusing on impaired drivers.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Man wanted for uttering threats, assaulting police officer

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Evan Wheadon, 18, of Mount Uniacke.

Evan Wheadon was arrested and charged uttering threats, mischief, assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest following an incident that occurred in East Uniacke in July.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Evan Wheadon.

Anyone who sees Evan Wheadon is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. A

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

From the Cruiser is brought to you by: