HALIFAX: Nova Scotians can now access more information about their ultrasound results through the YourHealthNS app.



Ultrasound reports completed from August 5 onward will start to be available in the app today, August 19.

The report includes the body part examined, the reason for the ultrasound, findings and a comparison with any previous ultrasounds.



Reports completed after August 5 will be available through the app 14 days later.



“We continue to grow the app by adding more records for Nova Scotians to access about the healthcare they are receiving,” said Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson.

“This is valuable information for patients to have at their fingertips that will support them to take a greater role in the healthcare they receive.”

Ultrasound reports will add to the information – date, time and location of the scan, body part scanned and the provider who requested the ultrasound – currently available through the app. Images will not be available.The province recently expanded access to electronic health records to people provincewide with a valid Nova Scotia health card who are 16 and older and made X-ray reports available.Providing Nova Scotians access to their electronic health records to better manage their healthcare is part of a larger digital health transformation that includes YourHealthNS, virtual care, e-referrals, the Care Coordination Centre, the Oncology Transformation Project and the One Person One Record clinical information system.– the province expanded electronic health records access provincewide after a successful three-month pilot project with 15 family doctors and seven nurse practitioners at six clinics; the pilot was available to more than 13,000 patients– more than 309,000 ultrasounds were performed in Nova Scotia in 2023