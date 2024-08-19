McCarthy ready to meet challenges after being nominated by N.S. NDP

WELLINGTON: Donna McCarthy wants to make a difference in her community.

That’s why she’s throwing her name into the provincial political ring and will carry the Nova Scotia NDP orange under leader Claudia Chender during the provincial election, scheduled for next summer.

McCarthy was announced recently as the N.S. NDP Candidate for Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank recently by the party. It was announced on their social media accounts and a news release.

The Wellington area woman said she hadn’t initially considered going into politics.

“When I was first approached, I was very hesitant,” she said in an interview with The Laker News. “The last year and a half were difficult, with my local taking job action along with some difficult family loss.

“With that, I had the opportunity to see first-hand some areas that our province could improve upon. After discussing it with my family, we realized that the skills I have learned through being on my local bargaining committee will transfer well into this role.”

She said she has the ability to truly listen to people and hear their needs.

“With active listening, comes understanding,” she said. “Once I understand the needs, I then have the ability to amplify that voice to the people who can affect change.

“I will fight for the members of this community. “

McCarthy feels its important because the Fall River area needs a strong voice who can listen to the community.

“Someone who can bring compassion and empathy while still able to focus on getting the work done,” she said. “I can be that voice.”

She has lived in Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank for more than 20 years.

“I have seen first-hand the growth of our community as well as the growing pains,” she said. “I want to ensure our sense of community isn’t lost in that growth.”

McCarthy said she is aware of some of the issues but is looking forward to having the opportunity to hear from the community on them.

She noted she is aware that education; healthcare; mental health; and infrastructure are chief among the issues facing the riding, as they are across Nova Scotia.

“In short, regardless of the issue, we need community to resolve it,” said McCarthy. “I have loved being an active part of this community for over 20 years and I want to make sure that the voice of the community is what drives our decisions on how to improve.

“We all have different ideas, and perspectives on how that would look but I believe that is what makes us strong.”

She said they need to be able to have concrete discourse where all views are heard.

“We need to get back to being able to bring different ideas to the table, be able to debate and respectfully coming to decision that works for all of us,” she said.

“I believe I can help facilitate the change from the abstract, politicians/constituent relationship back to a community working together for all.”