MAITLAND: A 77-year-old Maitland man is facing impaired driving charges following a single vehicle collision.

Const. Preston Burns, with East Hants RCMP, said police responded to Hwy 215 in Maitland on Aug. 10 at approximately 9:15 p.m. for the collision.

The call came in as a vehicle having gone into the ditch.

“The driver was uninjured but was reported to be impaired,” said Const. Burns.

ADVERTISEMENT:

He said when RCMP officers arrived on scene, Lloyd MacKenzie, 77, of Maitland was quickly identified as the driver.

MacKenzie was subsequently arrested for impaired driving and transported to the Enfield Detachment where he provided samples of his breath.

Charged with impaired driving related charges, Mackenzie will appear in court at a later date.