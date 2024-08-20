WINDSOR JUNCTION: It was an amazing weekend Aug 16-18 in Windsor Junction and Fall River.

A bevy of activities took place for Keloose 2024.

There was fun for the kids and young at heart from bouncy castles, to food trucks (Miller’s; Mr Smooth; and Roll on Two Chimney Cakes), to a free pancake breakfast at the LWF Hall, fire breathing from Luminosity Circus, to an amazing concert from students at Joyful Sounds Music Studio to the featured band The Home Wreckers.

Below find just a snapshot of some of the events we were able to cover (and see the video story to see all the fun).

The Homewreckers at Keloose (Dagley Media photo)

After the Home Wreckers came the amazing fireworks display to cap off another Keloose festival, all made possible from the community support and businesses here.

(Note: we have a separate video that will post later this week on the Kids Parade)

Video story sponsored by Integrum Painting

Video shot/edited by Matt Dagley

VIDEO:

Splash goes a volunteer on the dunk tank. (Dagley Media photo)

Bouncy castles on Kids Day at Keloose. (Dagley Media photo)

A food truck at Family Day at Keloose. (Dagley Media photo)

Pancakes on the grill. (Dagley Media photo)

Fire breathing with Luminosity Circus at Keloose. (Dagley Media photo)

FIREWORKS!!!

(Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley media photo)