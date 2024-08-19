The following is a video story supported by Waye Mason in his run to be HRM Mayor

FALL RIVER: Waye Mason is getting an idea of the hard work volunteers are doing to make life and their communities better. It’s the same hard work effort he said he will put forth if elected as Mayor in a couple months time.

Mason, who is looking to become the new HRM Mayor on Municipal Election Day on Oct. 19, has been travelling throughout the municipality in recent weeks, lending a hand with volunteer service organizations.

This past weekend alone, Mason was at the Halifax County Exhibition in Middle Musquodoboit and in the Fall River area twice.

He attended the LWF Hall grand reopening on Wing Night and was back in the community getting his hands dirty as he helped with the Free Pancake breakfast put on by the Lions as part of Keloose.

Mason was interviewed by The Laker News during a break in making pancakes on Sunday morning.

Here is that interview as done by Pat Healey.

This video story is supported and paid for by Waye Mason.

Video shot/edited by Matt Dagley

A customer prepares to chow down on pancakes made by Waye Mason and the other volunteers at the Keloose breakfast. (Dagley Media photo)

The pancake batter awaits to be mixed by HRM Mayoral candidate Waye Mason. (Dagley Media photo)

Pat Healey interviews HRM Mayoral Candidate Waye Mason during a break in pancake making at the Keloose breakfast on Aug. 18. (Dagley Media photo)