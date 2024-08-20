New promotions, programs begin at Elmsdale Atlantic Superstore

From a press release sent to The Laker News

ELMSDALE: Over the past few weeks, and especially within recent days, local shoppers may have noticed a new vibe at Atlantic Superstore in Elmsdale, and across the Maritimes.

The company has recently announced that, more than ever, they are now focusing on helping customers save money on groceries.

New Ways to Save

First, there are a number of brand-new ways to save on specific products. Look for eye-catching signs indicating the following deals:

Price Drop – value pricing on a selection of 10+ of the most in-demand grocery items, with Price Drop products rotating every four weeks

Always $ – key grocery items with value pricing that stays locked-in at the same low price for a full year; and

Hit of the Month – offering the lowest possible prices – up to 50 per cent off – and best value on a variety of everyday essentials each month (first introduced earlier this year).

Other weekly specials are also now identified with bold and colourful signage on store shelves and displays, as well as in the weekly flyer (both the paper and online versions as of August 15). So It’s easier than ever to find a “Hot Deal,” “Sale” or a “Super Price.”

Jonathan Carroll, Senior Vice President, Superstore Operations at Loblaw®, said “Atlantic Superstore has been an integral part of communities across the Maritimes since 1976, and store colleagues and customers alike have always been our neighbours and friends.

“While we’ve made changes, everything that is most important to our customers stays the same – the new look and feel of the stores is bright and welcoming, and also clearly reflects our commitment to offering more savings on the products you need and want, as well as making these easy to find as you shop the aisles at your local Superstore.”

Fresh Promise and In-Stock Promise

New permanent programs have also been put in place to enhance customers’ shopping experience, providing added satisfaction and convenience for grocery shoppers.

These include the new Fresh Promise – if you’re not completely satisfied with your produce, the store will not only replace it, but also provide a refund within seven days of purchase. And with the In Stock Promise you will always be able to get what you came for.

Advertised items are always in stock, backed by a rain check guarantee. A customer may also be offered a similar product instead.

More customer experiences

As local stores work to make the customer experience interesting and fun for all, shoppers will also see more themed savings events in-store more often – such as the current Marvel event on now for a limited time.

Customers can collect free trading cards with every $25 grocery purchase, buy Marvel themed cupcakes or pjs (and more), or even enter to win an all-expense paid trip for four to the global premiere of Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World in Los Angeles.

Familiar time-tested value offers also remain in place at all stores, and all of the features that make Atlantic Superstore unique in the Atlantic region are still available and better than ever, including PC Optimum™, President’s Choice® and No Name® brands; PC Express™ grocery pick-up and delivery.

An updated selection of international foods, customized by store location, to better serve the diverse cultural communities in Atlantic Canada.

“Our 10,000-plus colleagues in the Atlantic region have been working extremely hard over the past weeks and months to bring the new value offerings and store features at Atlantic Superstore to life,” said Carroll.

“We’re so proud of their commitment to making this happen as seamlessly as possible, and all of us are excited to now be able to share the changes with our customers in Elmsdale and across the Maritimes.

“We’ve added more of the value offers and promotions that our customers at Real Canadian Superstore locations in other regions of Canada already know and love.

“Atlantic Superstore now provides our customers with even more ways to save,” explained Carroll.

All of the new programs are effective immediately.