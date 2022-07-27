Youth riding ATV arrested after injuring DNRR peace officer

ANTRIM: An youth has been arrested for operating an ATV dangerously during an encounter with a Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR) Peace officer on July 18.

In a release, Cpl. Chris Marshall, spokesman with Halifax District RCMP, said police arrested the youth for operating an ATV dangerously and injuring a peace officer near Moore Road in Antrim.

He said police were called at around 11 a.m. for assistance from the DNRR.

“RCMP officers learned that a peace officer, of the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, suffered serious injuries while completing a traffic stop on an ATV,” said Cpl. Marshall.

The driver, a youth, was safely arrested after the ATV he was operating struck the peace officer in an attempt to flee.

Cpl. Marshall said the youth was later released to the care of their parents and will appear in court at a late date to face charges of Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance Causing Bodily Harm and Flight from a Peace Officer.

The youth was also issued summary offence tickets for offences under the Off-Highway Vehicles Act.

File #: 22-87168