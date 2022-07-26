Impaired driving leads to charges for slingshot incident in Milford

MILFORD: A 53-year-old Milford man’s driving worried an observant motorist who thought police should be alerted on July 24.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said police received a report of an impaired driver in Milford.

“A man had been observed drinking beer and stumbling around before getting in his vehicle and driving away,” said S/Sgt. Bushell. “An immediate patrol was made, and the vehicle was located driving on Highway 14 near exit 9.”

An officer observed the driver, the 53-year-old from Milford, showing signs of impairment.

“The officer arrested the driver under the suspicion of impaired driving and brought him to the detachment where he provided samples of his breath,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

“The man blew under the legal limit and was served a seven-day suspension.”

However, there was more to be found about the suspect.

“During this matter, it was determined the male was also responsible for an incident in Milford involving a slingshot on July 19,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

The man was subsequently released on an Undertaking for Mischief and Assault with a weapon on that matter and will face the courts at a later date.