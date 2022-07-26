WAVERLEY: The sounds of a well-known musician from Waverley filled the air on July 17.

In what seemed like only a fitting way to kickoff the Waverley Village Green’s Summer Concert Series, Dave Carroll was the highlight performer singing to the large crowd on hand for almost two-plus hours.

The music he sang had young and old–more young though–dancing on the grass at the Village Green as he sang some of his best songs over his career.

It wasn’t just people who were out on the beautiful,w arm Sunday evening and enjoying Carroll’s music.

The tails on a few of the dogs, like these two, were wagging to as he played (and as their humans paid much attention to them).

From the looks of the crowd during the 6-8 p.m. show, starting off with Carroll was the right choice for organizers, from the volunteer run Waverley Community Association.

The event had Hoppy Wheels; Miller’s Kettle Corn; and the Waverley Legion on hand on the BBQ.

Kevin O’Halloran is the man behind securing the talent for the Village Green Summer Concert Series, which wouldn’t be possible without the support of Heritage Canada.

The Summer Concert Series has continued with Museum Pieces on July 20 and Christina Martin taking to the Village Green on July 24.

Coming up next is The Town Heroes on Aug. 3 and on Aug. 7 its Morgan Toney and Keith Mullins. Both concerts are 6 pm starts.

On Aug. 7, the Summer Market on the Village Green market will also take place from 1-5 p.m. featuring various vendors.