Lions club raises more than $2,000 for Beaver Bank fire victims

BEAVER BANK: The mother whose mobile home in Beaver Bank was destroyed by fire earlier in July is thankful for the kindness from the community in the days since the incident.

At the Beaver Bank-Kinsac Lions Club on Sandy Lake Drive on Sunday afternoon, July 24, many community members—and even some friends from Yarmouth– were on hand at 4:30 pm (there had been more before, and some others came after until the event ended at 6 p.m.) to show their support for Crystal Ringer and daughter Myranda.

The fundraiser collected more than $2,000 for Crystal and Myranda.

On July 17 in the wee hours, Myranda smelled smoke and knew she had to do something to get her and mom Crystal Ringer out. She went to wake her mom up who was sleeping in the living room.

Myranda kept yelling as she tried to get her mom awake, and finally did.

The two escaped through the front window out onto Thorn Avenue.

While she could be dejected at losing her home and memories in the fire, Ringer said she can only be happy.

“I can’t be down and out right now because people are so encouraging, supportive, caring, and loving,” said Ringer as friends walked by with a pat on the back before grabbing a slice of pizza and pop. “You can’t be down and out. Your spirits are automatically lifted just being in this atmosphere.”

The pizza, served up by members from the Lions Club, was donated by Beaver Bank Pizza and Tucker Lake Pizza.

In total, the Lions Club said the event raised $2,334.05. This included $500 donations each from the Lions Club and the Beaver Bank-Kinsac Awareness Association.

Ringer said the support means the world to her and Myranda.

“It means a lot for our mental health,” she said. “You could be at the bottom of the dumps, or you could be partying with music and pizza and friends.”

She said she had talked about fires and a fire plan with Myranda. Those talks paid off as it was her nine-year-old daughter who awoke when she smelled smoke and acted quickly and without panic.

“It saved our lives,” she said. “She made sure we got out because we had those discussions.”