Fury athletes bring home Tier 2 gold from Canada Cup volleyball

TSUUT’INA NATION, AB: Six Fall River Fury Volleyball players keyed the N.S. Canada Games team to victory at the 2022 Canada Cup, held July 21-24 at the 7 Chiefs Sportsplex & Jim Starlight Centre in the Tsuut’ina Nation, located near Calgary, Ab.

Four of the six players are from Lockview High. That list includes Molls White; Leah Weatherhead; Taven Stevenson; and Cam Giddens.

The Canada Cup brought together Canada’s next generation of high-performance athletes to compete for their home province/territory in a national championship.

Athletes were selected to their respective provincial team programs to compete in Tsuut’ina.

The event will feature over 40 teams, including both male and female athletes on a national scale, in two divisions, including a Canada Games division and representatives from all 13 provinces and territories.

Nova Scotia gave Team B.C. and Team Quebec a hard-fought game, and then won the next five matches to end the tournament.

In the final, the Bluenose women came out on top 3-1 to capture the Tier 2 gold medal.

The next stop for the team is the Canada Games in Niagara Falls, Ont. in a couple of weeks.