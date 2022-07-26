WAVERLEY: A Waverley baseball player will get a taste of the Canada-US rivalry that is so alive in hockey—but this time on the baseball field.

Julia Konigshofer, a Lockview High student, was one of 20 athletes announced to represent the country at a five-game Canada/USA Friendship Series, running July 28 to Aug. 1 in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The roster was chosen following the conclusion of the Women’s Invitational Championships that took place in Stonewall, Manitoba.

The Friendships Series will mark the first time that both nations have played in international competition since the COPABE Women’s Pan-American Championships in 2019.

The roster, selected by manager Ashley Stephenson and coaches Patricia Landry, Hannah Martensen, Anthony Pluta and Kate Psota, features a mix of veteran players with international baseball experience with a cast of newcomers who will getting their first taste of international baseball.

“I’m really exciting with the group we have and look forward to competing against the US on home soil in Thunder Bay,” said Stephenson. “Given our (Women’s National Team) program has largely been inactive for three years this series is crucial to evaluate our team in its present state and what we’d like to build towards in the future.

Canada and USA will hold workouts at Baseball Central on Wednesday, July 27 before the series begins on July 28.

Game Schedule:

Thursday, July 28 USA @ Canada 7:30pm EDT

Friday, July 29 Canada @ USA 7:30pm EDT

Saturday, July 30 USA @ Canada 1pm EDT

Sunday, July 31 Canada @ USA 7:30pm EDT

Monday, August 1 USA @ Canada 1pm EDT

Streaming for all Friendship Series games will be available via Baseball Canada’s YouTube page.

Stay up to date with Baseball Canada’s and USA Baseball’s Women’s National Team programs by following @BaseballCANWNT and @USABaseballWNT on Twitter.

Roster

Emma Carr – Toronto, ON

Sena Catterall – Pierrefonds, QC

Claire Eccles – White Rock, BC

*Mena Florio – Woodbridge, ON

Alexane Fournier – Saint Jean sur Richelieu, QC

Stacy Fournier – Surrey, BC

Sophy Gagné – Ste Martine, QC

Daphnée Gélinas – Repentigny, QC

*Alizée Gélinas – Trois-Rivières, QC

*Zoe Hicks – Boissevain, MB

Ellie Jespersen – Spruce Grove, AB

*Amy Johnson – Saskatoon, SK

*Julia Konigshofer, Waverley, NS

Ella Matteucci – Fruitvale, BC

*Raine Pagdham – Abbotsford, BC

*Tess Sawkins – Victoria, BC

Allison Schroder – Fruitvale, BC

Mia Valcke – St. Marys, ON

*Reese Velocci – Toronto, ON

Madison Willan – Edmonton, AB

*First time with Women’s National Team