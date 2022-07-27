SACKVILLE: Two players from the local area were among the winners of the East Coast Junior Lacrosse League year-end awards.
Alex Bechard and Ethan Muir each brought home two awards a piece to Windsor Junction and Fletchers Lake, respectively.
These awards highlight the great achievements of our players throughout the league.
ECJLL award winners are selected by the teams, with the goal to celebrate the talents of the best lacrosse players in the region.
Congratulations to all award winners and nominees on a great season.
TEAM AWARDS
ECJLL (M) 1st Team All-Stars
Offense – Glen Holmes, Halifax Hurricanes
Offense – Shamus Locke, Dartmouth Bandits
Offense – Isaac Abbott, Halifax Hurricanes
Defense – Alex Bechard, Sackville Wolves
Defense – Ben Normandeau, St. Margaret’s Bay Rebels
Goalie – Gage McPhee, Halifax Hurricanes
ECJLL (M) 2nd Team All-Stars
Offense – Francis Greyson, Halifax Hurricanes
Offense – Ethan Muir, Sackville Wolves
Offense – Luke Wilson, St. Margaret’s Bay Rebels
Defense – Thomas Davies, Dartmouth Bandits
Defense – Grant Keefe, Halifax Hurricanes
Goalie – Noah Cox, Sackville Wolves
Glen Holmes was named offensive player and league top scorer; Bechard earned defensive player honours; Muir was named rookie of the year; Gage McPhee was goalie of the year; Joseph Asselstine, Mi’kmaq Warriors, and Dakota Morrisey, Dartmouth Bandits were co-Indigenous Player of the Year; while the Sackville Wolves coaches were coaching staff of the year.