SACKVILLE: Two players from the local area were among the winners of the East Coast Junior Lacrosse League year-end awards.

Alex Bechard and Ethan Muir each brought home two awards a piece to Windsor Junction and Fletchers Lake, respectively.

These awards highlight the great achievements of our players throughout the league.

ECJLL award winners are selected by the teams, with the goal to celebrate the talents of the best lacrosse players in the region.

Congratulations to all award winners and nominees on a great season.

TEAM AWARDS

ECJLL (M) 1st Team All-Stars

Offense – Glen Holmes, Halifax Hurricanes

Offense – Shamus Locke, Dartmouth Bandits

Offense – Isaac Abbott, Halifax Hurricanes

Defense – Alex Bechard, Sackville Wolves

Defense – Ben Normandeau, St. Margaret’s Bay Rebels

Goalie – Gage McPhee, Halifax Hurricanes

ECJLL (M) 2nd Team All-Stars

Offense – Francis Greyson, Halifax Hurricanes

Offense – Ethan Muir, Sackville Wolves

Offense – Luke Wilson, St. Margaret’s Bay Rebels

Defense – Thomas Davies, Dartmouth Bandits

Defense – Grant Keefe, Halifax Hurricanes

Goalie – Noah Cox, Sackville Wolves

Glen Holmes was named offensive player and league top scorer; Bechard earned defensive player honours; Muir was named rookie of the year; Gage McPhee was goalie of the year; Joseph Asselstine, Mi’kmaq Warriors, and Dakota Morrisey, Dartmouth Bandits were co-Indigenous Player of the Year; while the Sackville Wolves coaches were coaching staff of the year.