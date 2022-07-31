OYSTER BED BRIDGE, PEI: A Lantz racer had a top six run during the BJs Truck Centre 150 in the second and final Pro Stock Tour race of the 2022 season at Oyster Bed Speedway in Oyster Bed Bridge, P.E.I.

While it was the no. 83 of Cory Hall leading a dominating top four placing for King Competition and grabbing the checkered flag, it was the East Coast International-sponsored no. 0 of Matt Vaughan coming home with a sixth-place finish in the Maritime Pro Stock Tour’s eight race of the season on July 30.

Vaughan was the last car on the lead lap in the 50-minute race as Hall and Craig Slaunwhite lapped all but the top six in the 18-car field, before a large crowd on hand. The race was slowed by two cautions—one for a spin and the second for a brief rain shower that hit the track as a weather system split around the track near Brackley Beach.

The Fletchers Lake native showed a good compete level throughout the race staying in the top 10 all race long after starting in fifth place after a strong Atlantic Tiltload heat race.

PEI Premier Denny King spoke with the Voice of the Pro Stock Tour Tim Terry before the race got going and was among those to say those magical words “drivers start your engines.”

PEI Premier Denny King and Tim Terry. (Healey photo)

The Cory Hall team after his win. (Healey photo)

It was Hall’s first career East Coast International Pro Stock Tour victory, battling with points leader and reigning champion Craig Slaunwhite. He pulled away from Slaunwhite in the final 10 laps.

Moncton’s Mike Rodgers (Moncton, NB) scored a career best third place finish, while a pair of Islanders, Greg Proude in the no. 29 and pole sitter Darren MacKinnon in the no. 18, rounded out the top five.

PEI racer Darren MacKinnon was a fan favourite. (Healey photo)

Steve Lively of Shubenacadie finished 16th in the no. 30 East Coast Financing hot rod.

In the Cross Roads Cycles Maritime League of Legends Island ICF 50, it was the no. 87 of Danny Chisholm in Victory Lane again, followed by Owen Mahar and the no. 25 of Gage Gilby, driven by Sam Rogers of Truro.

The legends podium. (Healey photo)

Chris Dingle took the victory in the Hot Rod Classics feature race.

There was also a OBS Outlaw division race run to entertain the crowd. The winner was not known.

Atlantic Tiltload Heat Races kicked off Pro Stock action on the track.

MacKinnon, Slaunwhite and Russell Smith Jr won their Atlantic Tiltload heat races which set the field for the BJ’s Truck Centre 150.



The no. 41 of Mike Rodgers took home the Kenny U Pull Hard Charger award.

Slaunwhite won the R&D Performancentre Most Laps Led Award.

Albany’s Mike Duskey was the Fleet Brake Atlantic Lucky Dog winner.



The East Coast International Pro Stock Tour is off this weekend as they prepare for the Summer Clash 250 – where one driver could walk away with over $33,000 in their pocket.

The three-day event taking place at Scotia Speedworld near the Halifax Airport kicks off Thursday, August 11 with the Car & Truck Show N Shine and Food Truck Rally from 5-9:00pm.

Friday the CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series will present the Superior Foundations 100 for the Fleet Brake Atlantic Sportsman, as well as Time Trials for the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour.

Saturday is the main event – the Summer Clash 250 at 4 p.m. with purse and contingency funds over $80,000 fans can expect non-stop action on the track.



Tickets are on sale now, visit www.scotiaspeedworld.ca for full event details and ticket prices.