WOLFVILLE: Three Fall River/Beaver Bank-area football players have won gold with Team Nova Scotia over New Brunswick in the U-18 Atlantic Bowl on Saturday in Wolfville.

The Football Nova Scotia squad was led by coach “C” Alex Cameron.

Nova Scotia dominated N.B. winning handidly 61-8.

Cohen Wride, Xavier Kays, and Logan Strowbridge representing Lockview High School all played an outstanding game.