Enfield, Beaver Bank, Fall River players taken in MHL draft

ENFIELD/BEAVER BANK/FALL RIVER: Six local hockey players, and one with family in the area, were taken during the recently held Maritime Junior A Hockey League Draft.

Two of those drafted call Beaver Bank home; two others hail from Fall River; one from Middle Sackville; and one is an Enfield product who was recently selected as a territorial pick for the East Hants Jr. B Penguins.

Beaver Bank’s Jake Todd, who suited up with the Cole Harbour U-18 Wolfpack, was picked in round two with pick 18 by the Truro Bearcats.

Todd had seven goals and 27 assists in 26 regular season games.

Goalie Russ DeCoste of Enfield, a territorial pick of the Jr B Pens, went to South Shore who selected him in round six, pick 61.

DeCoste played with the Basin Armada U-16 AAA team last year.

He finished the season with 13-2-0 with a 1.51 Goals Against Average and a .948 Save Percentage.

In round seven, with pick 77 Valley took Valley Wildcats U-18 AAA forward Ryan MacIntyre of Middle Sackville.

Jacob Fletcher of Beaver Bank, who played in the U-18 AAA league with the powerhouse Halifax McDonalds, was selected with pick 90 in round eight by the Truro Bearcats.

Fletcher contributed 22 goals and 66 points in 34 games with the Macs.

Fall River players were taken with the first two picks of round nine.

Jack Dulong went with pick 101. The Basin Armada U-16 AAA forward was taken by Valley.

Dulong had amassed 17 goals and 20 assists in 30 games with the Armada. He was up for four games with the Wolfpack, recording no points in an AP role.

Meanwhile, Goalie Jackson Hurley from the Cole Harbour Wolfpack went to South Shore at 102.

Hurley was 7-6-0 in 15 games between the pipes, with a 3.30 Goals Against Average and a .72 Save Percentage.

Reed Pettipas, from Saint John, who has connections to Wellington with Bill and Pam Horne as his grandparents, was taken by the Campbellton Tigers, in the fourth round, with pick 48 overall.