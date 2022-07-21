Seven Riverlake RFC players help N.S. Keltics win rugby medals

FALL RIVER: Seven players who suit up with Riverlake RFC helped bring home seven Atlantic Rugby Championship medals to the province for the N.S. Keltics program.

The medal haul includes a gold for a coach and manager from Fall River who are part of Riverlake RFC as well.

For Riverlake RFC, they won medals in Under-15 men; U-16 girls (played as U-17 Keltics 2); U-17 men; and U-19 women gray.

Brothers Owen and Isaac Williams of Fall River and Riley Gillis of Beaver Bank keyed the team play that allowed the U-15 men to win gold.

Mark Williams of Fall River was an assistant coach, while Sarah Williams of Fall River was team manager. Both are with Riverlake RFC.

Brooklyn McCormick was part of the fourth place U-17 women team. She is from Dartmouth but plays with Riverlake RFC.

Cali Huczel from Riverlake RFC was the team manager.

In U-16 women, Riverlake’s Hannah Richardson, a Fall River product, brought home silver.

Others on the team from Fall River, but who don’t play with Riverlake, earned hardware too. That includes Miller Lake’s Charlotte Hilton, who suits up with Halifax TARS RFC.

Fiona Day and Ryann Surette, both who do not have a club team listed on info provided to The Laker News by Rugby N.S., both won silver too.

In u-17 men, Nate Wheeler, and Garrison Woodford, both of Dartmouth, don the Riverlake colours and helped their team bring home silver.

For the U-19 women gray team 2, Bedford’s Jenna Emanuel is a golden girl wearing Riverlake colours.

Maya Faucher of Waverley, who plays with Valley Rugby Union, was also on the team and won gold.

Meanwhile, Caroline Hilton of Fall River, who calls the Miller Lake area home, and plays with Halifax TARS RFC, earned U-15 women gold.

The team had Dani Wisen of Wellington as an assistant coach.