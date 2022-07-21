Enfield RFC players key N.S. Keltics Atlantic rugby medal haul

ENFIELD: Nine of 10 players from Enfield RFC have returned from the Atlantic Rugby Championships in St. John’s, NL with hardware as members of N.S. Keltics teams.

The medal haul includes one of three coaches as well who represented the club.

The Under-17 men earned silver; Under-17 girls finished fourth; the Under-19 boys grabbed silver; while under-19 girls team 2 won silver and the Under-19 girls team 1 took gold.

In a post on their FB page, Enfield sent a major congratulations to their young players, that work hard to play the sport they love.

“As a club we are very proud to have the range of ages represented, as well as the great coaching staff that were in Newfoundland helping develop all the athletes,” the post said.

For Enfield, winning silver with the Under-17 N.S. Keltics were Faber Lemmon of Enfield; Ben Orchard of Lantz; and Chris Mitchelmore of Lantz.

Kyle Fazio of Milford and Luke Stevenson of Horne Settlement also played with the U-17, according to Rugby N.S., although no club teams are listed for either on info provided to The Laker News.

With the U-17 girls, Amy Fraser of Waverley and Drew Hutt of Enfield were the coaches.

Kadynce Ashton of Milford played on the U-17 girls squad that got fourth.

Liam Lemmon of Belnan nabbed a silver medal with the U-19 boys team.

It was a silver medal for Linden Van de Reit of Shubenacadie and Brooklyn Peyton of Waverley on the U-19 girls team 2 squad. Sarah O’Connor of Waverley, from Rugby N.S., was the team manager.

Emily Dodge of Fall River; Lauren Deal of Valley; Jenna Isenor of Enfield all helped the N.S. Keltics U-19 girls team one to gold.

In U-15 women, Dani Wisen of Wellington helped coach the squad to a gold medal performance.