UPDATED: Firefighters battle early morning fire in Carroll’s Corner

CARROLL’S CORNER: Approximately 40 firefighters responded from departments across three municipalities to an early morning barn fire in Carroll’s Corner on Thursday.

The 911 call of the barn on fire in the 2300 block of Hwy 277, just up the hill from the Carroll’s Corner Community Centre, came in at 12:47 a.m. sending fire crews from East Hants; Stewiacke; and HRM Fire to the scene.

Fire crews from Station 40 (Dutch Settlement); Station 45 (Fall River); Station 38 (Middle Musquodoboit); Station 36 (Meaghers Grant); Station 35 (Cooks Brook); Tac 48 (Beaver Bank); Stewiacke fire; and East Hants fire departments in Milford; Shubenacadie; Lantz; Nine Mile River; Elmsdale; and Enfield were paged for the fire.

Platoon Captain Vinny Jordan said crews arrived at a fire that was 50 by 50 in size.

“It was a fully involved barn on fire when the first crews arrived,” said Jordan, adding he was first on scene and was followed by firefighters from Station 40 and Milford.

According to HRM Fire News on Twitter, flames were out the roof of the barn, and it was defensive conditions for fire crews first on scene. There were several vehicles and a trailer nearby, with a home that was about 100’ away.

N.S. Power was also called due to downed power lines.

Jordan explained the amount of man power called to the scene.

“That was basically because of low turnout from some stations so we were just facilitating having enough people to cycle through safely,” said Jordan.

Jordan said Enfield engine and Shubenacadie engine were both in service at their stations and Quint 45 Fall River was still in service, so the area continued to have coverage.

He said the barn was constructed with a sheet metal-designed older style barn, so it did give fire crews some difficulty in snuffing out the fire.

“It was hard to get at the timbers under the collapsed sheet metal,” he said.

There was no extension of the fire to the nearby home or grounds. The barn was just a storage barn so there was no livestock in it, just all hay, Jordan said.

Jordan said he left the scene at about 6 a.m., went home and off to work at Brannen’s Service Centre.

He said fire investigators were on scene when he left and were gathering what they needed to determine the cause of the blaze.