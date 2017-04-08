Coach Baker gives his thoughts

By
Pat Healey
-

Reporter Pat Healey spoke with Lockview High girls head coach Ken Baker following the team’s first game in the Icebreaker tournament.

Here is what he had to say (minus the wind blowing, which makes some of his response hard to hear).

 

SHARE
Previous articleDragons battle Citadel at Icebreaker
Next articleRugby season begins for Lockview
Pat Healey
Pat Healey
Pat has grown up in East Hants, having called Milford, and now Enfield home. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2001, and has spent time at newspapers in NL and Alberton and Summerside, PEI before becoming a reporter/photographer at The Weekly Press/The Laker in October 2008. He has a rescue kitty named Asha that is much loved—and spoiled. Pat is also our "social engagement guru." Check him out on twitter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR