Home Online First Coach Baker gives his thoughts Online FirstSportsVideo Coach Baker gives his thoughts By Pat Healey - April 8, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Reporter Pat Healey spoke with Lockview High girls head coach Ken Baker following the team’s first game in the Icebreaker tournament. Here is what he had to say (minus the wind blowing, which makes some of his response hard to hear). RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Online First Rugby season begins for Lockview Online First Dragons battle Citadel at Icebreaker Community Our Top 10 web stories so far in 2017 Business Connect2 program launched Online First Waverley youth faces charge after run from police Community Alleged assaults keep RCMP busy