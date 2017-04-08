Home Online First Dragons battle Citadel at Icebreaker Online FirstSportsVideo Dragons battle Citadel at Icebreaker By Pat Healey - April 8, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter The Lockview Dragons took on Citadel in their opener of four mini-games for the annual Icebreaker tournament, held at the Harbour West All-Weather Field. The Dragons fell 10-5 in the game, but led 5-0 early on with their starters in the lineup. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Online First Rugby season begins for Lockview Online First Coach Baker gives his thoughts Community Our Top 10 web stories so far in 2017 Business Connect2 program launched Online First Waverley youth faces charge after run from police Community Alleged assaults keep RCMP busy