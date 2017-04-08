Dragons battle Citadel at Icebreaker

The Lockview Dragons took on Citadel in their opener of four mini-games for the annual Icebreaker tournament, held at the Harbour West All-Weather Field.

The Dragons fell 10-5 in the game, but led 5-0 early on with their starters in the lineup.

 

