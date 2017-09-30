Francis notches first QMJHL goal

SYDNEY: Ryan Francis won’t forget how he scored his first career QMJHL goal.

The Beaver Bank product opened the scoring for his Cape Breton Screaming Eagles in the team’s home opener for the QMJHL season at Center 200 on Sept. 29.

Francis, who was a Lockview High School student, showed the reason why the Eagles picked him in the second round during the preseason, and finally broke through in the team’s third game.

The 15-year-old told Jeremy Fraser of the Cape Breton Post how he saw the goal come about.

“(Gabriel) Proulx dropped the puck to me and everyone went with him and the ice opened up for me,” said Francis in the post-game interview. “I seen the corner and it went in – I almost got too over excited and fell down.”

The goal came three minutes into the opening stanza as the Eagles went on to earn the 4-3 overtime victory over Acadie Bathurst Titan.