A domestic fuel oil spill may affect the quality of water in Lake Fletcher in Fall River.

People who draw water from the lake are advised to watch for an oily sheen and distinct odour. If present, they should avoid using the water. Boiling the water will not make it safe to drink.

Surface water should never be consumed unless properly filtered, disinfected and monitored for water quality.

People with properties on municipal water supply can continue to drink their water.