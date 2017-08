WINDSOR JUNCTION: Children in the Windsor Junction area will be getting a head start on their reading thanks to their local federal Liberal MP.

MP Darrell Samson and wife Faye presented reading material from Samson’s “Read on, Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook” campaign to day camp kids recently at the Windsor Junction Community Centre.

The Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook Liberal representative said access to high-quality reading materials is essential. (Healey photo)